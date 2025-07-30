Blackstone Mortgage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $359.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $94.8 million.

Blackstone Mortgage shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXMT

