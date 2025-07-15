BlackRock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.59 billion. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.59 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $10.19. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $12.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.71 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.44 billion.

BlackRock shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 7%. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.

