Blackbaud: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector posted revenue of $281.4 million in the period.

Blackbaud expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion.

Blackbaud shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

