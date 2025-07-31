Blachem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.3 million. The…

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.3 million.

The Montvale, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $255.5 million in the period.

Blachem shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

