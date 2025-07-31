BJ’s Restaurants: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

BJ's Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $22.2 million.

The Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $365.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.1 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.43, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI

