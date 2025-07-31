BigCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $87 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $339.6 million to $346.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.78. A year ago, they were trading at $8.14.

