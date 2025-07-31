BGC Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $57.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $57.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $784 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $784 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, BGC Group said it expects revenue in the range of $715 million to $765 million.

BGC Group shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 9% in the last 12 months.

