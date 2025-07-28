Beyond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Monday reported a loss of $19.3 million in…

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Monday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murray, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $282.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.4 million.

Beyond shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.30, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

