Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.8 million.

The Zapopan Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $182.8 million in the period.

Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 38% in the last 12 months.

