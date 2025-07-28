Have you started decorating your classroom yet or are you still in summer mode? With the new school year right…

Have you started decorating your classroom yet or are you still in summer mode? With the new school year right around the corner, you might already be thinking about what you need for your room and the next batch of students. And how much it’s going to cost you.

As a former teacher, I get it. Making your classroom inviting usually isn’t a district’s top priority, so that responsibility falls on you. That, and extra school supplies, pizza parties, game prizes or anything else you might need.

So if there’s a way for you to earn rewards for being a caring teacher, why not do it?

Best Credit Cards for Teachers

If you’re a teacher, you know spending on your classroom involves more than just buying posters at Gateway or Lakeshore.

“I spend more on materials to make activities fun,” says Elizabeth Mendoza, a high school math teacher. “Like BeanBoozled, foam dice and prizes. I get most of it on Amazon — for bulk materials and cheaper prices — but if it’s something I need ASAP, I generally go to Target, Walmart or a teacher store.”

So, keeping that in mind, here are some of the best credit cards for teachers.

Wells Fargo Active Cash

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is such a great flat-rate cash back card. This is the card you can use everywhere for all of your purchases, and you’ll earn the same rewards every time. Which means no need to remember categories when your head is already full of weekly lesson plans or the attendance you need to submit.

It earns 2% cash back on every purchase, has no annual fee and a sign-up bonus that can be easily met with one big trip to Target. If you spend $500 in the first three months from opening your account, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus.

Plus, you can enjoy a 0% annual percentage rate on purchases for the first 12 months. After that, you’ll pay a 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR. See Rates & Fees

Prime Visa

If you do most of your shopping on Amazon — and already have a Prime membership — the Prime Visa is a good option. It technically comes with no annual fee (because of your Prime membership) and earns:

— 5% cash back on your Amazon and Amazon Fresh purchases, and online or in-store at Whole Foods Market

— 5% cash back on Chase Travel purchases

— 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and restaurants, as well as on local transit and commuting, including ride-hailing services

— 1% cash back on all other purchases

Phew, that’s a lot of categories, but that also means a lot of rewards. You can use this card for almost everything, from gas for your commute to funding that pizza party after state exams. Plus, right now you get a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. See Rates & Fees

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a category card. I know, I know. Why am I giving you yet another thing to keep track of? Stick with me! This card makes category spending easy.

You can earn 3% cash back on one category of your choosing. And they include:

— Gas and EV charging stations

— Online shopping/cable/streaming/internet/phone plans

— Dining

— Travel

— Drugstore/pharmacy

— Home improvement/furnishings purchases

My recommendation is to pick online shopping. But what’s great is you can change your category once each calendar month, or make no changes and it stays the same. So no need to remember to register for a new category every quarter. Plus, for the first year, you can earn an extra 3% cash back, totaling 6%.

You also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on up to $2,500 each quarter in combined purchases) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. And there’s no annual fee. As far as a sign-up bonus is concerned, earn $200 cash back when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.

What’s more, if you have a Bank of America checking account, you could actually earn more rewards. Depending on your Preferred Rewards tier, your 3% cash back earnings could increase from 3.75% up to 5.25%, your 2% cash back earnings could increase from 2.5% up to 3.5% (for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter) and your 1% cash back could increase from 1.25% up to 1.75%. (Note that the Preferred Rewards bonuses are not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.)

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Visa Signature Card

I saved this card for last because it has categories (sort of) and an annual fee (I’m so sorry). The U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Visa Signature Card has an annual fee of $95, but it is waived the first year. So there’s that, at least!

Every quarter, you’ll earn 6% cash back on two retailers of your choosing (up to $1,500 in combined eligible purchases). You’ll also earn 3% cash back on one everyday category (up to $1,500 in eligible purchases), which includes bills and home utilities, gas and EV charging stations or wholesale clubs. You’ll earn 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

For a sign-up bonus, you can earn $250 cash back after you spend $2,000 within the first 120 days from account opening.

The stores listed below are just a handful of retailers you can choose from for your 3% category:

— Apple

— Amazon

— Disney

— The Home Depot

— Lowe’s

— Target

— Walmart

— Wayfair

Any one of these cards would be a good fit for a teacher. So before you start getting ready for the new school year, make sure you have a credit card to help you through it.

