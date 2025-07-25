Berkshire Hills: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $30.4 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $30.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $173.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $113.7 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have dropped slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 7% in the last 12 months.

