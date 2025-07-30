Benchmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $972,000. On…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $972,000.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 55 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $642.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million to $685 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Benchmark shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.26, a decrease of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.