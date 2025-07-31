Belden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $61 million. On…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $61 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $672 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $1.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $670 million to $685 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Belden shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 43% in the last 12 months.

