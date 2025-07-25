Bel Fuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 25, 2025, 7:49 AM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $26.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.58 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $168.3 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have increased 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFA

