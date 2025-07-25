Bel Fuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $26.9 million.

The West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.67 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $168.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.2 million.

Bel Fuse shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 48% in the last 12 months.

