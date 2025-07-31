Beazer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $324,000,…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $324,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $545.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $554.3 million.

Beazer shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.47, a decrease of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH

