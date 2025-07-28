BCB Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $3.6…

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $3.6 million.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 18 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $45.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCBP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.