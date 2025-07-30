Bausch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $148…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $148 million.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $10 billion to $10.25 billion.

Bausch shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.39, an increase of 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.