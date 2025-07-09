Bassett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $84.3 million in the period.

Bassett shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.99, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

