Banner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $45.5…

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $45.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Walla Walla, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $218 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $162.2 million.

Banner shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $66.87, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.