Bank7: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $11.1 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.16 per share.

The company posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

