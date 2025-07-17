Bank OZK: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $183…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $183 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $699.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $428 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.7 million.

