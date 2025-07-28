Bank of Marin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.5…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Novato, California, said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank of Marin shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMRC

