Bank of Hawaii: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $47.6 million.…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $47.6 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $263.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $174.5 million, also beating Street forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii shares have fallen almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.