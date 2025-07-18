Bank First Corporation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $16.9…

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $16.9 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.71 per share.

The company posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.6 million, missing Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.