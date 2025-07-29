Bandwidth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.9 million,…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $180 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Bandwidth said it expects revenue in the range of $189 million to $191 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $745 million to $760 million.

Bandwidth shares have dropped roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months.

