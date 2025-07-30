Banco Santander: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.89 billion in its…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.89 billion in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 22 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $17.56 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.56 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts.

