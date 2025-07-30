Banco Bradesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.07…

OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.07 billion.

The Osasco, Brazil-based bank said it had earnings of 10 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $9.91 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.91 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

