Banco Bilbao: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.12 billion.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $9.88 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.88 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

Banco Bilbao shares have increased 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 42% in the last 12 months.

