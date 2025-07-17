BancFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $62.3 million. The…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $62.3 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.85 per share.

BancFirst shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $131.33, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

