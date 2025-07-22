Badger Meter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $34.6 million. The Milwaukee-based…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $238.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.3 million.

Badger Meter shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

