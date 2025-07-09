AZZ: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $170.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $422 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $437.9 million.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion.

AZZ shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $100.93, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ

