Axos Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $110.7 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $483.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $321.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $432.9 million, or $7.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

Axos Financial shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.29, an increase of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

