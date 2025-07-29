Avis Budget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.07 billion.

