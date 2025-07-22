Avery Dennison: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $189 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $2.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Avery Dennison expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.24 to $2.40.

Avery Dennison shares have declined slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 7%. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

