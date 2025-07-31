Aurinia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $70 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.4 million.

Aurinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

Aurinia shares have climbed almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.

