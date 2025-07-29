AudioCodes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $306,000. The Yehuda,…

YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $306,000.

The Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 14 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $61.1 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

