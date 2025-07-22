Auburn National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.8…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

The Auburn, Alabama-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

Auburn National shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUBN

