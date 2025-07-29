AtriCure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in…

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $136.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.1 million.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of 34 cents to 39 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $527 million to $533 million.

AtriCure shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.61, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.