Astrazeneca: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.45 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $14.46 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.03 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have increased nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 8% in the last 12 months.

