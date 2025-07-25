Associated Banc-Corp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $111.2 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $612.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $367 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.8 million.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

