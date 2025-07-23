ASGN Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $991.4 million.

ASGN Inc shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $50.02, a decline of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.