ASE Technology Hldg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $244.4 million.

The Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $4.9 billion in the period.

ASE Technology Hldg shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

