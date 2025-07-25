Arrow Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 25, 2025, 7:06 AM

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The bank, based in Glens Falls, New York, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 70 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

