Arrow Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The bank, based in Glens Falls, New York, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 70 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.