Armstrong World Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $87.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $424.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.7 million.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.63 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

