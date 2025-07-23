Armour Residential REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a loss…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $75.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $180.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.1 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.89, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARR

