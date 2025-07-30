Ardmore Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.6 million.…

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $72 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.9 million.

Ardmore Shipping shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASC

