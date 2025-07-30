ArcBest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $25.8 million.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

ArcBest shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 32% in the last 12 months.

