Arc Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $286.3…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $286.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $801.1 million.

Arc Resources shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.55, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AETUF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AETUF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.