AptarGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $111.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $966 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $946.1 million.

AptarGroup shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $157.12, a rise of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

